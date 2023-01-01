Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

