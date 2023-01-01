Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

