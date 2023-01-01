Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

