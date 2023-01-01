Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.