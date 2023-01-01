Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 522 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

