Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $119.33 million and $1.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00427923 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00895306 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094845 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00585362 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249557 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,867,582,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.