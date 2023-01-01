Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.