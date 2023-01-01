Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

