Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,215,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,441,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BMY stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

