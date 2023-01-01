Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.