Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

