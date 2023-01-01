Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $85.00 during trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Siltronic from €115.00 ($122.34) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

