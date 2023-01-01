Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Siltronic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $85.00 during trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07.
Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siltronic (SSLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.