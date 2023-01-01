SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 455,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $246.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.