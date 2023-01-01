SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Cathy G. Ackermann purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729 shares of company stock valued at $20,981. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

