SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $2.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of SDC opened at $0.35 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

