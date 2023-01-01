SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $2.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
SmileDirectClub Price Performance
Shares of SDC opened at $0.35 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Featured Stories
