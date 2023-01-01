Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $347.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

