Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 789,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Sohu.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $185.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sohu.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 208.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Sohu.com

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.