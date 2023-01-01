SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

