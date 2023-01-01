SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

