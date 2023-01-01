Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $19.48 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

