Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 500,900 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,624. The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPRB shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.