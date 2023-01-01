ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $110.86 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $110.86 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00060272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462238 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.02948795 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29578496 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
