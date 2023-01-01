Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 3,988,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 35,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

