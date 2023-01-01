Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 3,988,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 35,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
