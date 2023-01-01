Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.41 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01860983 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,262,047.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

