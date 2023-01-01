StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
