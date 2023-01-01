StockNews.com Downgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $10,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 141.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.