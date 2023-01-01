StockNews.com Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Sell

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

