StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.