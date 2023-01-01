StockNews.com Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

