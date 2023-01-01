StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

