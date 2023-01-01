StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 2,713,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,797. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

