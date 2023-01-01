StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 2,713,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,797. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.