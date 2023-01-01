Storj Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $102.06 million and $4.45 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC on exchanges.
Storj Profile
Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io.
Buying and Selling Storj
