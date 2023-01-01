Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $671.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 452,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 410,442 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.