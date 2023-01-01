Stratis Market Cap Reaches $56.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $56.38 million and $751,063.56 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.38 or 0.07223338 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031573 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056879 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024215 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007692 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,644,661 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
