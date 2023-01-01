Substratum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $277,653.39 and approximately $4.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227633 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084572 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.