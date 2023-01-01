Sweat Economy Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $37.18 million and approximately $876,974.64 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,017,820,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,623,802,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

