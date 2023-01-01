Symbol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $882,645.57 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 4% against the dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $169.66 million and approximately $882,645.57 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

