Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $104.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Syneos Health

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.