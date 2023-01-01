Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $319.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.33 and its 200-day moving average is $323.88. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

