Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

