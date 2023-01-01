Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $18,880,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

