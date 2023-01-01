Tellor Price Hits $12.14 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $12.14 or 0.00073033 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00462354 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.05 or 0.02943100 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.29 or 0.29585951 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,209 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
