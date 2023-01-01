Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Tenable worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

