Tenset (10SET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,043.31

Tenset (10SET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Tenset has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and $88,043.31 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,234,414 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

