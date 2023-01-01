Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $894.18 million and approximately $95.24 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007655 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027556 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007409 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,150,662,097 coins and its circulating supply is 6,011,425,855,579 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
