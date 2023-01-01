TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $197.25 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065273 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056821 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024249 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007674 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003232 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,209,004 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,207,748 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.