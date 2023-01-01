TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $197.93 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065374 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056831 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024358 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007687 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,195,620 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,193,346 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
