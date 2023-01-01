Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

