Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $665.34 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $665.34 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007392 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,292,537 coins and its circulating supply is 921,860,890 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

