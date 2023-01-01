Tezos Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $662.50 million and $11.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,231,494 coins and its circulating supply is 921,799,847 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

